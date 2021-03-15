Rail season ticket holders can claim for delayed train

Railway season ticket holders who are delayed by 15 minutes or more will be able to claim for compensation, Great Western Railway (GWR) has announced.

From April 1, the train operator is extending its 'Delay Repay' scheme, which was previously only available for daily and weekly tickets.

The scheme now enables season ticket holders to be able to immediately claim for a refund on the delayed part of their journey, irrespective of the cause.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: "It’s an important step forwards for passengers that GWR are extending their Delay Repay scheme to all rail season ticket holders.

“As people return to the rail network, it is important that they get the compensation they deserve for any delays they face.”

GWR's managing director Mark Hopwood added: "We want those who travel with us to be able to do so in confidence, and that means ensuring that when people are delayed, they are adequately compensated for their loss.

“We do all we can to get people to their destination on time, but when things do go wrong customers need to trust in a fair system.

"As we start to welcome more people back to the railway the extension of this scheme will do just that, easily compensating people if they are delayed.”

Those making a claim will be able to choose how they receive any compensation due: from BACs direct to a bank account; a payment to a card; vouchers, or via a donation to charity.

How much people receive will depend on the length of the delay on arrival at their destination and the cost of the ticket.

The scheme replaces existing compensation arrangements for season ticket holders, who have previously received a discount on renewal, should GWR have failed to achieve pre-determined targets for reliability.

Since it was launched in April 2019, the 'Delay Repay' scheme has resulted in almost 400,000 claims, totalling £7.3million in compensation.

Visit www.GWR.com/delayrepay to make a claim and to view amounts of money available based on the length of delays.