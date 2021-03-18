Windsor and Maidenhead vaccine rollout 'very strong'

The Royal Borough’s vaccine rollout ‘remains very strong’ as figures reveal the borough has one of the highest vaccine uptakes in Berkshire.

According to the latest Public Health England data – which was published last week – 85 per cent of people aged 60 and over have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s one of the highest vaccine uptakes in Berkshire, with Wokingham just ahead.

The Royal Borough has also vaccinated 12 per cent of 16-64-year-olds – which is in line with the rest of the area.

Councillor Stuart Carroll, lead member for social care and health, as well as being on the UK’s vaccine task force, said the borough is in a ‘good position’ as the vaccine rollout locally ‘remains very strong’.

He said: “I’m very pleased to see it going smoothly, effectively, and efficiently, and a lot of direct resident feedback has been very, very positive – which is pleasing to hear. I’m working with our NHS colleagues daily and on a weekly basis to ensure that everything across the programme is running as it needs to be and that we’re doing all we can as a local authority to support the programme.”

Cllr Carroll added getting vaccinated doesn’t mean getting a ‘free pass’ from the COVID restrictions and people should still comply with the guidance.

On vaccine safety, Cllr Carroll assured the jabs are safe as reported by the World Health Organisation, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and others.

Out of the millions of doses administered, the independent MHRA reported ‘very, very few’ side-effects and tend to be ‘very, very mild’, Cllr Carroll explained.