Windsor and Maidenhead Zoom talk tonight asks 'Why do we suffer?'

Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum (WAMCF) is holding its third webinar broadcast tonight (Tuesday, March 23) from 7pm-8.15pm.

Its title was ‘Why do humans suffer?’ and features three faiths offering their perspective.

The three speakers are Abaas Yunas, from the Muslim faith, Sally Lynch from St Luke's Church and Anthony Lewis from the Windsor Humanists.

Following the three speakers there will be question and answer session. Tonight's broadcast is being attended by the Windsor and Maidenhead mayor, Councillor John Story.

The webinars mark WAMCF’s 40th anniversary year. Each webinar is attracting around 80 people.

Previous webinar topics have included 'What is the purpose of life?' with a Buddhist, Hindu and Brahma Kumaris perspective and ‘What happens after we die?’ from a Jewish, Sikh and Bahá'í perspective.

Also as part of their 40th anniversary, this July WAMCF will be planting a Tree of Friendship at the Berkshire College of Agriculture.

It is hoped that in the future, students will enjoy taking shade under the tree and WAMCF will flourish in their mission of strengthening trust and friendship across the Royal Borough.

All the webinar broadcasts can be viewed on the WAMCF web site, www.wamcf.org

The webinar opens at 6.45pm, with all welcome to attend. It can be accessed by following this Zoom link.