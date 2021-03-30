Last chance to apply for RBWM volunteer group grants

Time is running out for voluntary organisations to apply to the Windsor and Maidenhead council for grant funding.

A total of £50,000 of capital grant funding and £50,000 of revenue grant cash is available for the 2021/22 annual grants round.

The deadline to apply is this Thursday, April 1.

Any organisation that has applied for Berkshire Community Foundation funding cannot also apply for the council grant.

Capital Grants

Capital grants are made towards capital schemes i.e., the acquisition of land, the acquisition, construction, extension or improvement of a building, or the purchase of equipment to provide new or improved facilities.

Revenue grants are awarded to address specific needs identified by local communities, to encourage new groups to be established and to increase levels of local civic participation and volunteering.

Kidwells Park Trust Grants

These are for providing facilities for recreation to increase cultural activity. This can be for any event or piece of equipment which mainly benefits Windsor and Maidenhead residents.

This can be a one-off concert or performance, for example.

'3' Community Grassroots Grant Fund

This is for small voluntary groups in the Windsor and Maidenhead area, enabling them to continue or expand their work, including advocacy, community voice and service provision.

Organisations should be not-for-profit, a third sector voluntary or community group and active in the local community for no less than 12 months.

They should also have an income of less than £30,000 per annum on average over the last three years.

Each should be volunteer-led, connected with the needs of the local community and have a constitution or terms of reference.

To see guidance notes and download the application form, visit https://tinyurl.com/yreakk4c

The Grants Panel will consider the awarding of all grants on May 11.