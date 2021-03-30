Submit COVID memories for future Windsor and Maidenhead residents

Residents are being encouraged to submit records of key COVID-19 memories for future generations to see.

To record the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community, the Windsor and Royal Borough Museum has launched The Royal Borough Memory Box.

The aim is to build a collection to show the collective experience of the pandemic so far, good and bad, to help future generations understand what the community has experienced.

This historic project needs residents to contribute photographs, videos, artwork, stories and any items that represent personal experiences of life during the pandemic and lockdown.

Some suggestions include memories of VE day, the Black Lives Matter protests, religious celebrations, weddings, birthdays or key moments at work or school such as graduations.

It could also include video performances from home, Zoom activities, photos of empty streets, closed businesses, COVID-19 awareness posters and community support leaflets, videos of the clap for the NHS, pictures of rainbows or other COVID artwork.

To get involved, visit the Royal Borough Memory Box website and donate memories via the online form at https://tinyurl.com/y8jec2x3

You can also browse through some of the submissions received so far.

To learn more about what can be put into the Memory Box, take a look at the flyer.

Email any questions to museum@rbwm.gov.uk