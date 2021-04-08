Hospital visiting restrictions lifted at Wexham Park and Heatherwood

Hospital visits will be allowed at Wexham Park and Heatherwood from Monday.

The Frimley Health Trust, which runs the hospitals, suspended all general visiting on December 20 due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Patients will now be allowed one visitor for one hour each day, starting on April 12.

Slots must be booked in advance and the visitor must be the same person every day.

Visiting will remain suspended at the hospital’s Emergency Departments, Outpatient Departments, Acute and Medical Assessment Units, Ambulatory Care Units, Medical Short Stays, Covid-19 positive wards and 'green' surgical pathways.

Arrangements for maternity services, children, carers of vulnerable patients and patients at end-of-life remain as before.

Virtual visiting services will remain in place where family and friends can video call their loved ones.

Visit www.fhft.nhs.uk/your-visit/visiting-times/ for details.