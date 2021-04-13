Forum discussing older persons' health on Zoom tomorrow morning

A forum discussing older people’s interests will be taking place online for the first time tomorrow (Wednesday).

On April 14 from 9.55am to 11.30am there will be an open Zoom meeting with The Older Persons Advisory Forum (OPAF).

This group supports and informs older people in the Borough regarding their concerns, particularly in relation to NHS and care provision for the elderly.

Tomorrow will welcome Dr Adrian Hayter, national clinical director for older people and integrated person-centred care at NHS England.

Dr Hayter will talk about the NHS Ageing Well Programme and life after a year of COVID-19. This will be followed by a Q&A session and an update on OPAF activity.

This is the first of OPAF's online meetings, giving members and guests an opportunity to hear from medical professionals.

If you have any questions you would like to raise, send them in advance to secretary Marjorie Clasper, at marjorie.clasper@tiscali.co.uk

If you are not currently a member, you should register to join the meeting.

This link will open up the Zoom meeting directly and will be live from 9.55am tomorrow.

Meeting ID: 867 8208 8639, Passcode: 142081

The next meeting after this is on Wednesday, August 11 at 10am, also on Zoom.