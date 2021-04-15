Request a speedwatch in Windsor or Maidenhead from Thames Valley Police

Direct requests to set up a community speedwatch can now be sent to a Thames Valley Police dedicated email.

PCSOs and Windsor and Maidenhead community wardens already have a list of roads they received before the lockdown and will start the speedwatches with those streets.

If you feel your road has a problem, let Thames Valley Police know – and highlight if there is a day of the week, time of day where the issue is worse, so that the force can target its response as accurately as possible.

The email address is RBWMCommunitySpeedwa@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk