Request a speedwatch in Windsor or Maidenhead from Thames Valley Police

12:30PM, Thursday 15 April 2021
Direct requests to set up a community speedwatch can now be sent to a Thames Valley Police dedicated email.
PCSOs and Windsor and Maidenhead community wardens already have a list of roads they received before the lockdown and will start the speedwatches with those streets.
If you feel your road has a problem, let Thames Valley Police know – and highlight if there is a day of the week, time of day where the issue is worse, so that the force can target its response as accurately as possible.
The email address is RBWMCommunitySpeedwa@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A walker has hit out at Eton College’s ‘extreme’ decision to close Dorney Lake to the public until further notice.
We have rounded up some of our favourite April Fools Day pranks from around the area.