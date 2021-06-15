Thunderstorm warning for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

The Met Office has warned thunderstorms are expected in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead later this week.

People have been basking in clear blue skies and sunshine over the weekend but the weather now looks set to turn.

A yellow weather warning has been issued which states thunderstorms are expected in London and the South East of England from 6pm on Wednesday through to Saturday, June 19.

Public transport could be affected if lightning strikes occur and there is a small chance of sudden flooding, the Met Office added.