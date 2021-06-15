Thunderstorm warning for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

11:00AM, Tuesday 15 June 2021
The Met Office has warned thunderstorms are expected in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead later this week.
People have been basking in clear blue skies and sunshine over the weekend but the weather now looks set to turn.
A yellow weather warning has been issued which states thunderstorms are expected in London and the South East of England from 6pm on Wednesday through to Saturday, June 19.
Public transport could be affected if lightning strikes occur and there is a small chance of sudden flooding, the Met Office added.
Yellow warning of thunderstorm affecting London & South East England https://t.co/mn7oHmXJwo pic.twitter.com/h58hfDhJMe— Met Office Warnings (@metofficeSEEng) June 14, 2021
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
The motorway will be closed in both directions between junctions 3 (Hayes) and 4b (M25 interchange) throughout the entire weekend.
Both carriageways are set to close between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) at 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.
The changes could see Colnbrook with Poyle, Langley Kedermister and Foxborough wards moved from Slough to the Windsor parliamentary constituency.