Council shows support for England ahead of Denmark semi-final

The Windsor and Maidenhead council has been showing its support for the England football team this week ahead of a crunch Euro 2020 match against Denmark tonight (Wednesday).

The Three Lions are due to play the Danes at Wembley in the semi-finals of the European Championship, with the winners facing a date with Italy at the same venue on Sunday.

To show its support for England, the Royal Borough council has been flying a St George’s Flag from both Maidenhead Town Hall and Windsor Guildhall all day today.

This is the first time that England have reached the semi-final of the Euros since the tournament held in this country back in 1996, when they lost on penalties against Germany.

It is, however, their second successive semi-final appearance at a major tournament after appearing at the same stage during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.