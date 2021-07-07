Council shows support for England ahead of Denmark semi-final

04:10PM, Wednesday 07 July 2021
An England flag flying above Maidenhead Town Hall today (Wednesday).
The Windsor and Maidenhead council has been showing its support for the England football team this week ahead of a crunch Euro 2020 match against Denmark tonight (Wednesday).
The Three Lions are due to play the Danes at Wembley in the semi-finals of the European Championship, with the winners facing a date with Italy at the same venue on Sunday.
To show its support for England, the Royal Borough council has been flying a St George’s Flag from both Maidenhead Town Hall and Windsor Guildhall all day today.
This is the first time that England have reached the semi-final of the Euros since the tournament held in this country back in 1996, when they lost on penalties against Germany.
It is, however, their second successive semi-final appearance at a major tournament after appearing at the same stage during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
⚽️To show our support for England ahead of their Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark we’ll be flying the St George’s flag from Maidenhead Town Hall and Windsor Guildhall from Wednesday morning⚽️ pic.twitter.com/k9aTuxZSrg— RBWM (@RBWM) July 5, 2021
