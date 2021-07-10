Berkshire ambulance service urges football fans to enjoy game 'responsibly'

An ambulance service director has urged football fans to 'enjoy yourself responsibly' after seeing an increased demand in healthcare during the Euro 2020 tournament.

Paul Jefferies, who is assistant director of operations at South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS), said that the football tournament has led to a rise in alcohol-fuelled incidents and injuries.

Last month, SCAS said that it was under 'relentless pressure' with almost 2,000 emergency 999 calls being made per day, with coronavirus cases across the country also rising rapidly in recent weeks.

In a statement today (Saturday), just a day before England are due to face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, Mr Jefferies urged those cheering the team on to be wary.

"It is fantastic for the country to see the national team making history tomorrow, particularly after such a difficult time for so many, and everyone at SCAS will be willing the team on to success in the final," he said.

“It has been reported widely how much pressure the NHS is under and we have been talking openly over the past couple of weeks about how that has been affecting our ambulance service across 999, 111 and patient transport.

“Over the course of the Euro 2020 tournament we have seen a rise in alcohol-related incidents and injuries and it has been a concern given the increased demand for healthcare we are seeing. So please enjoy the occasion, have fun and cheer the team on but enjoy yourself responsibly.

“As pressures remain high on our 999 and 111 services, we would urge people to utilise the full range of urgent healthcare options available if the situation is not immediately life-threatening, including using NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk for guidance and advice.”

Elsewhere, in Windsor, the police have been preparing for misbehaviour in the town as it puts dispersal orders in place ready for Sunday's final.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) has said that this decision has been made for 'reassurance' purposes, with the order enabling officers to hand people a notice which requires them to leave the area and not return.

"If they breach the Notice, they can be arrested and removed," the force added in a Facebook post yesterday (Friday).

The roads covered are in Windsor Town Centre, and specifically the following locations: