Care provider looking for 100 recruits in Windsor and Maidenhead

A live-in care services company is looking for 100 new live-in carers in Windsor and Maidenhead to meet a surge in demand.

Promedica24 is Europe’s largest provider of live-in care services for older and vulnerable people.

Darren Housden, sales and marketing director, said families are looking for alternative care at home services rather than the more traditional residential care home option.

“Awareness of live-in care has increased during the pandemic as we’ve seen a significant rise in demand of people wanting full-time support at home,” he said.

“Live-in care has proven to be a safer alternative to care homes, especially when we are talking about limiting the spread of infectious diseases.”

Both COVID-19 and Brexit have ‘significantly contributed’ to workforce shortages in the sector, he said.

With 150 new care workers already hired since the start of the year, the company is planning to further increase its workforce over the next 18 months all across the UK.

Paula Beaney, quality assurance director, said: “Previous care experience is beneficial but as a values-led organisation, our focus is on finding people who are compassionate in nature.”

To find out more and apply to one of the company’s care worker vacancies, visit its website at promedica24.co.uk/recruitment