Royal Borough to offer free meals and activities for children over summer

A free holiday activities and food programme supporting the most disadvantaged families in the borough will continue this summer.

The Royal Borough’s Feed Ur Everyday Lives (FUEL) programme is for children eligible for free school meals. This summer it will run from Monday, August 2 to Friday, August 27.

It will offer activities for children aged five to 16-years-old for four hours a day, four days a week.

Achieving for Children, which manages the council’s children’s services, has teamed up with holiday clubs, family hubs and sports groups to deliver the programme.

Councillor Stuart Carroll, cabinet member for adult social care, children’s services, health and mental health, said: “The council and Achieving for Children are determined to ensure children have a happy and memorable summer break.

“The school holiday periods can be times of added financial pressure for families, with increased costs on childcare and food, and we hope FUEL’s offer of nutritious meals and fun and engaging activities will help our hardest-hit families.”

The summer programme will include sensory activities for children with special educational needs, yoga, skipping, dance classes, as well as a range of sports activities.

To view the summer programme, to see the list of FUEL partners and to book a place, visit: https://rbwm.afcinfo.org.uk/pages/community-information/information-and-advice/fuel-holiday-activities-and-food-programme