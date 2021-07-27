Government funding to Windsor and Maidenhead will help reduce fuel poverty

A fund of over £850,000 is now available to help support low-income families in the borough improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

The funding from central Government will be used to improve the energy performance of the borough’s least energy efficient homes, ready for winter.

This is intended to help families phase out high carbon, fossil fuel heating and reduce fuel poverty.

Councillor Donna Stimson, cabinet member for climate change, sustainability, parks and countryside, said:

“As part of our commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions in the borough by 2050, we have set ourselves some ambitious targets for carbon reduction.

“I’m delighted that we have been successful in securing a substantial sum of money to begin to deliver on those commitments.

“The future of our planet is in everyone’s hands and it means we all need to work together to achieve this.”

The work will begin immediately. It will be carried out in partnership with energy efficiency installers who meet the high work standards required by the scheme.

If residents are on a low income and own their home, they can apply for a grant via Heat the Home Counties by filling in the form at happyenergy.formstack.com/forms/application_2021

Alternatively, email mail@heatproject.co.uk

For digital assistance, drop into any library or email sustainability@rbwm.gov.uk