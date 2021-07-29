Bin collections and bus timetables - nine complaints upheld against RBWM

04:15PM, Thursday 29 July 2021
A total of 69 per cent of complaints made to the Windsor and Maidenhead council were upheld by a local authority watchdog, figures have revealed.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has published a report outlining how many complaints have been upheld against councils across England.
Data reveals that a total of nine decisions have been upheld against the Royal Borough, which made up 69 per cent of the overall complaints investigated by the Ombudsman.
Statistics are based on a total of 13 detailed investigations for the period between April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
The upheld complaints made against RBWM included:
On a positive note, the watchdog said that it was satisfied that, 100 per cent of the time, the council had successfully implemented its suggested recommendations.
This figure was based on a total of seven compliance outcomes for the period between April 1 last year and March 31.
The Windsor and Maidenhead council has been approached for comment.
Elsewhere, Buckinghamshire Council saw two complaints made against it upheld by the Ombudsman (which made up 67 per cent of investigations), while Slough Borough Council saw only one (which made up 50 per cent).
To view the data in full, visit www.lgo.org.uk/your-councils-performance
