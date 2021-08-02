Have your say on RBWM’s gambling policy

Residents have the chance to have their say on Windsor and Maidenhead council's gambling policy.

The council is responsible for licensing gambling premises such as betting shops and venues with lower-stake gaming machines.

It is required to consult every three years on how gambling premises are regulated, how it takes into account local risk factors, and expectations of licenced operators.

This does not apply to online gambling, which local authorities are not responsible for.

You can take part in the consultation from now until Friday, September 10.

To see the full policy, click here to download a PDF.

Send comments to Licensing@rbwm.gov.uk

Or by post to:

Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead

Trading Standards and Licensing – Gambling Act Consultation

Town Hall

St Ives Road

Maidenhead SL6 1RF