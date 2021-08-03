Sign up for free antenatal sessions in Windsor and Maidenhead

12:10PM, Tuesday 03 August 2021
Anyone expecting a baby who lives in the Royal Borough can sign up for the Health Visiting Service's free monthly virtual antenatal sessions.
This group session, delivered online, is available from 28 weeks of pregnancy.
Each session provides an opportunity to discuss safe sleeping, supporting a baby’s brain development, feeding the baby, and how to look after yourself as a parent.
Attendees will also hear more about the support available from the local health visiting service.
The next session runs from 5pm to 6.30pm on Thursday August, 5.
Email health.visiting@achievingforchildren.org.uk to book a place.
Alternatively, call 0300 365 6523 for more information.
You can also find the service on social media.
Facebook: @Windsor Ascot and Maidenhead Health Visitors
Instagram: @afc_rbwm_hv
