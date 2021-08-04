New bikes for RBWM youngsters to enable sustainable future

School children won new bikes in a recent Royal Borough poster and poem competition, promoting road safety and sustainable travel.

The borough teamed up with Queens Award-winning Frog Bikes in Ascot to run the competition – with more than 1,000 entries submitted.

Children aged four to 11 designed posters on the themes such as the Green Cross Code and air quality to raise awareness about the impact of school traffic.

Prize-giving took place on Monday, July 19 at Maidenhead Town Hall, with Councillor Gerry Clark, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, and Josh Marchant of Frog Bikes, in attendance.

Cllr Clark said: “(Each child) showed great initiative in coming up with some creative designs for their posters.

“Many of our schools are situated in residential areas and providing more pleasant, quiet, safe and less polluted streets for everybody has got to be a plus.”

Mr Marchant said: “The level of thought that went into the posters, and the ideas that the children came up with, was really heartening to see.

“You could tell they really wanted to help others understand the themes and encourage more sustainable behaviours.

“During the pandemic we’ve seen more children keen to take up cycling and I think this competition really captured their imaginations.”

Bike storage company Cyclepods also provided Minipod and Scooterpod racks.

Trinity St Stephen Church of England First School in Windsor were the overall school winners and received the Minipod, while St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School in Maidenhead came second and received the Scooterpod.

Emma Brookman, assistant headteacher and year two teacher at St Edmund Campion Primary School, with the Scooterpod.

Louise Lovegrove, headteacher of Trinity St Stephen First School, with the Minipod.