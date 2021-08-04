RBWM launches campaign to encourage young people to get jab

The Windsor and Maidenhead council has launched a new campaign in an effort to encourage more younger people to take up the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 'Unlock Summer' initiative has been commenced to promote the life-saving jab to those under the age of 35.

The council wants to work with businesses, community groups and organisations in Windsor and Maidenhead with under-35’s as customers to help display posters and other memorabilia.

Working with the NHS, the authority is attempting to empower this age group to get their COVID vaccines in order for them to enjoy their summer activities.

Royal Borough statistics show that this age group is still hesitant in coming forward for the vaccine, and at a council Health and Wellbeing Board last month, it was revealed that young men aged between 18-25 were not coming forward to get their first dose.

The council says that it has free A4 posters (both landscape and portrait) for businesses to display, as well as beer mats and coasters for pubs, bars, restaurants and café's, should they request them.

Interested businesses should email communications@rbwm.gov.uk to enquire about obtaining the posters and beer mats.

Up to four posters can be offered per venue, and 300 to 500 beer mats/coasters, depending on the size of the business.

It was also announced by the Government today (Wednesday) that 16 and 17-year-olds in the UK will be offered a first dose of the COVID vaccine within weeks.

A recommendation to do so was brought forward by the Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation (JCVI), which updated its advice today.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam told a news conference this afternoon that the UK 'has the supply' and added there was 'no time to waste' with getting jabs to this age group rolled out.