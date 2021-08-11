SITE INDEX

    • SMART MOTORWAY: The latest M4 closures for this weekend

    M4 closure scheduled for the weekend

    Both M4 carriageways will be shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) this weekend.

    The closure will be in place from 8pm on Friday, August 13 to 6am on Monday, August 16.

    The westbound exit slip road at Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) will also be shut overnight today from 9pm to 6am.

    The slip road will also be shut overnight tomorrow (Thursday).

