SMART MOTORWAY: The latest M4 closures for this weekend

Both M4 carriageways will be shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) this weekend.

The closure will be in place from 8pm on Friday, August 13 to 6am on Monday, August 16.

The westbound exit slip road at Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) will also be shut overnight today from 9pm to 6am.

The slip road will also be shut overnight tomorrow (Thursday).