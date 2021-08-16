Prizes awarded for Garden in Bloom contest that 'lifted people's spirits'

Green-fingered residents have been rewarded for their impressive gardens following a competition run by the Windsor and Maidenhead council.

Prizes have been awarded for this year’s Garden in Bloom competition, which takes place annually with help from the Maidenhead Chamber of Commerce.

There were more than 200 entries into the contest this year, with all entrants receiving a certificate, and the winner and runner-up in each ward collecting a rosette.

In addition, the winner received a £20 voucher to spend at Braywick Heath Nurseries, in Braywick Road.

Any garden visible from a footpath or road was eligible for entry, and nominations were made by residents, passers-by and councillors in their own wards.

There was just one category this year, and the competition was judged by councillors on a ward-by-ward basis.

Above: Cllr Phil Haseler (Con, Cox Green) with the winner in his ward, Barbara de Mel.

Windsor and Maidenhead council mayor John Story (Con, Ascot & Sunninghill), said: “I’m delighted with the enthusiasm shown for this year’s competition.

"We are all lucky enough to live in a beautiful borough with some lovely gardens and this was a fantastic opportunity to showcase them. Thank you to everyone who entered.

“I’m sure that the amount of effort that residents put into their gardens gives communities a huge sense of pride in their neighbourhoods.

“The Garden in Bloom competition is the council’s way of saying thank you for the work they do.

"I hope it has also encouraged a new-found sense of appreciation of the gardens that help make their wards a great place to live, as well as playing a small part in lifting people’s spirits as we have emerged from lockdown.”

The Garden in Bloom awards scheme started in 1992 to acknowledge the important contribution private gardens make to the appearance of neighbourhoods.

Last year's event was held virtually to conform to restrictions imposed at the time.