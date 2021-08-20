Opportunity to support Afghan refugees for Windsor and Maidenhead residents

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has announced that it is working with a Berkshire charity to coordinate donations in support of refugees from Afghanistan.

Under a national resettlement scheme, the council has confirmed that the Royal Borough will accommodate and support two Afghan families immediately, and is prepared to welcome further households in the future.

Residents can help refugees by donating to the Slough Refugee Support, an established charity which provides practical help to refugees across the Thames Valley.

Donations can be made online at www.sloughrefugeesupport.org.uk where there is further information about ways to donate, or you can call 01753 537142 for more information. Monetary donations should be referenced ‘Afghan refugees’.

Furthermore, residents can donate everyday household essentials at a drop-off point at the front of John West House, Unit 5, The Quadrant, Howarth Road, Maidenhead, SL6 1AP.

Clothes in good condition for adults and children, toiletries, baby nappies and baby equipment, unwanted toys, and disability aids are all accepted.

New electrical goods can also be donated, providing they are still sealed in packaging and accompanied by receipts.

The council has asked residents not to donate food, which will be provided based on the dietary needs of individuals, and is also asking in-kind donations to be placed into labelled containers at the front of John West House to aid social distancing.

The leader of the council, Andrew Johnson, said: “Since we announced earlier this week that we would be providing safe refuge in the Royal Borough for some of the Afghan refugees, there has been a heart-warming response from many local residents and businesses who want to help out by making donations.

“As a council and a community, I am proud of the way we are responding swiftly and compassionately, alongside other towns and cities across the country, to the national call to support the Afghan refugees, who themselves supported UK operations and HM Armed Forces in Afghanistan.

“Slough Refugee Support has an established track record of supporting people who have fled persecution to find sanctuary in our part of the world, and we’re pleased to work with them to ensure people’s generous donations, whether cash or on-kind, find their way quickly to help those in need.”

Jean Kelly, chair of trustees at Slough Refugee Support, said: "Here at Slough Refugee Support we are very grateful for the opportunity to work with the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead in supporting refugees from Afghanistan. Our thoughts are constantly with those fleeing Afghanistan and seeking refuge in a safe haven.

“We will use our wealth of experience in assisting the council as much as we can in ensuring we give a very warm and practical welcome to the families the Royal Borough is sponsoring."