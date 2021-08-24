Council ‘overwhelmed’ by donations for Afghan refugees

Hundreds of bags of donations have been dropped off for a campaign supporting Afghan refugees who are due to arrive in Berkshire.

On Friday, Windsor and Maidenhead council announced it is working alongside charity Slough Refugee Support to collect donations for families fleeing Afghanistan.

In the first three days of the campaign, more than 300 bags of clothing and baby items were donated by kind-hearted residents in the area.

The Royal Borough said it has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the public’s generosity and is now asking for only the following items:

Household moving packs including pots, pans, crockery and cutlery

Baby basics equipment including bottles and nappies

School uniform including children’s shoes

New, packaged underwear for men, women and children of all ages

Toiletries

Strong storage containers to enable the creation of property start-up sets

Donations which fit these criteria can be taken to the council’s drop-off point out the front of John West House, Unit 5, The Quadrant, Howarth Road, Maidenhead.

Council leader Andrew Johnson said: “We set up the donations drop-off point on Friday after people got in touch asking how they can donate to the relief effort, and we have since been overwhelmed by the remarkable response and heart-warming generosity from the community. Thank you.

“The Royal Borough is participating in the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, providing safe refuge to Afghan staff who supported UK operations and HM Armed Forces in Afghanistan and whose lives are now sadly under serious threat.

“As a compassionate borough, I am so proud of the way we are responding swiftly and compassionately, as a community and a council, to this national call for support, and we will ensure that the donations find their way quickly to help those in need.”

We've been overwhelmed by the generosity of the local community in making donations to support Afghan refugees due to arrive in the area under the national resettlement scheme.



More than 300 bags of donations have now been sorted and categorised. https://t.co/f5bB7sMWxQ pic.twitter.com/hQso8SIBTb — RBWM (@RBWM) August 24, 2021

Jean Kelly, chair of trustees at Slough Refugee Support, said: "Here at Slough Refugee Support we are very grateful for the opportunity to work with the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead in supporting refugees from Afghanistan. Our thoughts are constantly with those fleeing Afghanistan and seeking refuge in a safe haven.”

The council said any future donations which are surplus to the needs of Afghan refugees resettling in the area will be distributed to wider refugee groups or homeless households.

Anyone wishing to make cash donations should visit www.sloughrefugeesupport.org.uk for further information.