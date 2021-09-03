Landlords encouraged to support Afghan refugees in Windsor and Maidenhead

Private sector landlords in Windsor and Maidenhead are being invited to support refugees from Afghanistan by providing them with accommodation to call home.

Following on from a call for donations, which saw around 1000 bags dropped-off by residents of the Royal Borough, the council is now offering support to landlords who are able to provide a place to refugees who supported our country’s operations in Afghanistan.

RBWM would like to hear from anyone who can make available self-contained housing, of any kind, for singles, couples and families.

Support will be provided through the council’s Private Rented Access Scheme, which works with landlords who are on low income or in receipt of welfare support to help provide them and their tenants with a range of services to create sustainable tenancies.

Under the Private Rented Access Scheme, landlords can receive free advice on tenancy issues and good letting practice including:

Right to Rent guide

HMO licences

Energy efficiency

Deregulation Act 2015

Ongoing advice for Landlords through the life of the tenancy and appropriate signposting where required

Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green), lead member for housing, said that the Royal Borough had been ‘overwhelmed’ by the ‘heart-warming response and generosity’ from residents since support for Afghan refugees was announced in August.

“A number of landlords have already got in touch to ask if they could help the refugee families, who themselves supported UK operations and HM Armed Forces in Afghanistan, and so we’re opening up this opportunity to the whole landlord community,” he added.

“Any support is most welcome and will enable us to accommodate further refugee households. Our excellent work with partners to address rough sleeping, homelessness and support people during the pandemic has, of course, had a knock-on impact on the availability of suitable accommodation.

“Whether you’re an experienced landlord or have never let a room before but think you could assist with suitable self-contained accommodation, our Housing Service can support you every step of the way.”

If you would like to know more about the scheme or offer housing for refugees, please contact the council’s Private Rented Sector Officer by email at housing@RBWM.gov.uk