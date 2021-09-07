Councillor apologises for the state of the grass in Maidenhead and Windsor

The council’s cabinet member for environmental services has apologised to residents over the state of the borough’s public grass spaces – particularly cemeteries.

Over the past several weeks, The Advertiser has heard complaints from residents regarding All Saints and Braywick cemeteries in particular.

At the end of July, the Borough said that it was encountering ‘unforeseen and temporary resourcing and equipment issues’ but that its contractors would visit All Saints within the next week.

However, the problem persists.

In a meeting of Maidenhead Town Forum last night (Monday, September 7), Councillor David Coppinger, cabinet member for planning, environmental services and Maidenhead, apologised.

He said the maintenance of the grass across the borough has been ‘totally unsatisfactory.’

“Members (of the council) have quite rightly called this contract into overview and scrutiny to be explored and people brought to task,” he said.

Because the matter will be explored in a future O&S panel, Cllr Coppinger said he would not go into details about the reasons for the overgrowth in the borough.

He did say that it was due to a number of ‘common factors’ affecting many such operations across the country this year.

Cllr Coppinger identified the ‘complete reversal’ of UK’s climate and the severe reduction in the labour pool as general reasons.

“Whatever, the performance has not been acceptable and I apologise to every single resident affected, especially where the problem has been in our cemeteries and other areas of remembrance,” Cllr Coppinger said.

He did not take questions on the issue, as it will be explored fully in an overview and scrutiny meeting at a later date.