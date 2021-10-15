German supermarket Aldi eyes eight more Berkshire stores

Discount supermarket chain Aldi has announced it plans to open eight new stores in Berkshire over the next two years.

Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough are named as three of the towns the company is looking to open in as it plans to open 100 extra shops across the UK.

The supermarket says it is on the lookout for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces, on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Aldi, which has more than 920 stores across the country, is searching for freehold town centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development.

The German chain added that it will also be investing in the development of new distribution centres.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers - with over 60 per cent of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible.

"Looking ahead, we are excited to provide millions of new customers with access to Aldi’s award-winning quality and unbeatable value as we create even more places and more ways to shop with us.”

The supermarket has already had plans approved for a new store in Dedworth, Windsor, while rival German chain Lidl is eyeing the former Harveys furniture store at Slough Retail Park as one of its next locations.

Maidenhead currently has a Lidl occupying a base in Stafferton Way, but does not accommodate an Aldi.

The full list of locations it is targeting in Berkshire are: