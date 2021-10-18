Men's Matters launches film to tackle isolation

A social group for older men has launched a new film showing the activities that are helping reduce isolation.

The Men’s Matters film can be viewed on the Men’s Matters website: www.mensmatters.org

Men’s Matters was formally established in 2017 and operates in both Windsor and Maidenhead. It attempts to tackle the ‘emerging crisis’ of loneliness in the ageing UK population.

“The UK population is ageing at a significant rate. The number of people aged 65 and over will increase by more than 40 per cent within 20 years,” said trustee Paul Samuels.

“The experience of loneliness turns out to be toxic. Society will need to adapt to meet the unique needs of older men. That’s what Men’s Matters is trying to do in the Royal Borough.”

The longest study on happiness conducted by The Harvard Study of Adult Development found that people who are more socially connected to family, to friends and community are happier, physically healthier and live longer.

The Men’s Matters film, Living Longer, Living Better, shows the group’s weekly social meetings, visiting guest speakers, excursions and activities such as chair yoga.

“Women have lots of groups, but a men's group is quite a new idea still,” said Paul. "It can be quite hard to explain what the group does, so it's easiest to have a film that shows what the men get up to.

“That way the council and the community can also see what we're doing. We're happy with the film, it's a very professional job.”

Men’s Matters also encourages members to engage with their community and take advantage of facilities in both towns.

With funding provided by the National Lottery Community Fund, Men's Matters made plans to put a film together in 2019 but this was delayed by COVID.

Now ready to go, the finished film is produced by Boulters Lock-based filmmaker Paul Sinclair, of Paul Sinclair Productions.

A filmmaker for many years, Paul has worked all around the world at various production companies and as an editor at the BBC.

“The guys were amazing and performed brilliantly. It was a very rewarding experience,” said Paul (Sinclair). “It’s a nice group, very friendly. They’ve all led interesting lives.”

“The group is quite unusual in my experience,” he added. “I don’t know anywhere else in Bucks or Berkshire that’s as active.

“It’s an unusual age range for a men’s group, comparable to women’s groups.

“Men have always been more reticent about being social – unless you’re involved in some kind of sport, like golf, there’s not a lot of opportunities.”

“That’s why Men’s Matters deserves to keep going and hopefully will expand.”

The Maidenhead weekly session runs every Wednesday 2-4 pm at Maidenhead Community Centre, 4 Marlow Road.

The Windsor one is every Monday 2-4pm, except bank holidays, at All Saints Church, Dedworth Road.

For further information on Men’s Matters Maidenhead, contact Paul Samuels on 07923 494744 or samuelsberks@aol.com

For Windsor, contact: Tim Walker on 07827 642 504 or timwalker1666@gmail.com