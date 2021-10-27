Extra bin collection for 'small number of homes' this week

A ‘small number of homes’ will be able to leave an extra refuse sack for their general waste collection this week.

Households which have moved from a weekly Monday collection to Week 2 on Thursday and Friday will be able to leave an additional bag of general waste for this week only.

Some households such as areas of Pinkneys Green have not seen their black bin collected since Monday, October 11, as a result of the recent change to fortnightly collections.

A tweet by the Royal Borough confirmed that ‘this only applies to small number of homes with 17/18 days between collections, and only for first collection day’.

A further tweet confirmed that crews would not be collecting additional refuse sacks moving forward.