Fireworks listings in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough for 2021

Below are just some of the fireworks displays planned in the Windsor and Maidenhead and Slough borough in the next few weeks. Please contact us for any unlisted displays scheduled.

Maidenhead, Marlow and Twyford

Harry Potter Bonfire & Fireworks by Twyford Round Table will be on Saturday, October 30 at 7.30pm in King George's Field Recreation Ground. Gates open at 6.30pm.

There will be traditional bonfire lighting, Pelham’s Funfair and gourmet BBQ. Prices are £6 for adults, £3 for senior and youths (12-16) and £1 for under-12s in advance. Buy here.

Spinfield Fireworks Display will take place at Spinfield School, Marlow on November 1 from 5.30-7.30pm. Fireworks are at 7pm. It is £8 a ticket and under-3s go free. Food can also be purchased in advance. Buy here.

Reading Blue Coat school will be holding its annual pyromusical spectacular on November 4 at Holme Park, Sonning Lane. It is fundraising for the Blue Coat School Foundation and Blue Coat Friends of Boating.

Prices are £12 for a single ticket and £43 for a family ticket (four people, mix of adults and children). Under 5s go free. Gates open at 6pm and fireworks begin at 7.30pm. Buy here.

Cookham Dean Village Club (CDVC)’s Bonfire Night will be on November 6 at 5-8pm, opposite the Village Hall on the Old Cricket Common.

There will be a Lantern Procession (lanterns purchasable on the night) at 6.30pm. A donation of £20 per family is suggested. There will also be a clean up the next day from 9am-12pm.

The annual Cookham Scouts Bonfire and Fireworks will be on November 6 at Grove Island, Odney Lane.

Gates open at 5.30pm, bonfire lighting is at 6.30pm and the fireworks will be around 7.15pm. Tickets are £5 in advance from Countrystore, Village Hardware and Hillcrest Stores, or £7 on the night.

The Marlow Bottom Fireworks Extravaganza will be at Burford Primary School, Marlow Bottom on November 6, between 7-8pm.

Advance tickets are £7 for adults (13+), £5 for children (4-12) and £22 for a family. At the gate, £10 for adults, £8 for children. Family tickets will not be on sale at the gate. Buy here.

The Marlow Monster Fireworks will be at Marlow Sports Club on Pound Lane on November 6 at 7.15pm (gates open at 6pm). All proceeds will go towards the sports club.

Tickets are available from both the venue’s bar and Marlow Library in Institute Road. £8 for adults and £4 for juniors (5-15) in advance, £10 and £5 on the gate. Youngsters under four go free. Buy here.

Windsor

Ascot Racecourse’s Family Raceday will feature a Fireworks Spectacular on October 30, with fireworks from 6-6.30pm.

The pyro-musical show will launch more than 20,000 fireworks from the centre of the racecourse. Fireworks-only tickets grant access from 4pm. Adults £7, children £5. Buy here.

Liquid Leisure Windsor’s Spooktacular Fireworks Extravaganza in Datchet will be on October 30. There will be pumpkin carving and fancy-dress contests, trick or treating and fairground rides.

The ‘Firework Concert’ will be at 7.45pm. Tickets are from £10 and the event will support Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice. Buy here.

The Friends of Homer firework display is a fundraiser for Homer First School in Testwood Road, Windsor. The event is on November 5 at 5.30-7.30pm.

Tickets are £7 each or £25 per family of four (at least one adult and one child per family). Children under three go free. This is an alcohol-free event. Buy here.

Legoland Windsor will be holding its Fireworks Spectacular on November 5-7, featuring exploding 3D Lego bricks (visible with special glasses). Advance tickets are £35 per person and includes a full day at the theme park. Buy here.

Fireworks are set for Windsor Race Course on November 6 but tickets are sold out.

Slough, Stoke and Burnham

Burnham Fireworks Night will be held at Burnham Park on November 5. Doors open at 3pm and fireworks are at 7pm. There will be live music in Burnham Park Hall from 8.30 pm for over 18s. Buy here.

Stoke Place will be holding its annual bonfire night on November 7 but tickets are sold out for this event.

If you know of any fireworks displays in the wider Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead areas, please email adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk