Latest figures reveal rise in COVID-19 hospitalisations at Frimley Health Trust

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has risen by more than 50 per cent, latest figures show.

Data released on Thursday revealed that 90 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently occupying beds at the trust’s three hospitals, including Wexham Park and Heatherwood.

This compared to 56 recorded the previous week.

NHS figures show seven people died at the trust’s hospitals having tested positive for COVID-19 between Friday, October 22 and Thursday, October 28.

This compared to zero deaths the previous seven days.

COVID-19 cases in Windsor and Maidenhead fell by almost 30 per cent according to the latest figures released by Public Health Berkshire.

The borough recorded 602 positive cases of the virus between Sunday, October 24 and Saturday, October 30 compared to 833 the previous seven days.

In Slough, cases also decreased by more than one third.

A total of 513 positive cases were reported between Sunday, October 24 and Saturday, October 30 compared to 796 the previous seven days.