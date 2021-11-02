Hundreds respond to survey on Windsor & Maidenhead active travel

Hundreds of people have responded to a council survey which sought views on how best to improve walking and cycling in the Royal Borough.

The consultation, which was held this summer, saw suggestions for active travel measures in Windsor and Maidenhead put forward to the authority, with more than 800 residents sharing ideas.

People were asked about themes including cycle routes, pedestrian spaces and school streets following a calamitous consultation earlier this year, which saw residents strongly oppose some proposed schemes.

The Royal Borough aimed to start a 'big conversation' around the topic of active travel and launched a new survey in August, to help shape a document known as the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP).

Since the consultation started, Advertiser readers have been having their say on what they want to see improved in the borough, including a need to improve the state of the roads and cut back overhanging vegetation.

Councillor Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham), the council's cabinet member for transport, said: “I would like to thank everyone who participated in the consultation.

"The excellent level and quality of feedback demonstrates a real desire for making improvements to air quality, health and safety in the borough making infrastructure changes to assist active travel.

“Active travel, and reducing reliance on motor vehicles for short journeys, is an important part of our Environment and Climate Strategy, which includes improving air quality.

"It also has personal benefits and keeping active helps your physical and mental wellbeing.”

Next steps will be to analyse the responses and draw together ideas to help shape the LCWIP, which, along with the previously adopted Cycling Action Plan, will form 'a roadmap of ideas'.

These will be investigated in more detail and brought forward as potential schemes for further consultation, the council said.

Cllr Clark added: “Our LCWIP will identify how to make improvements that support cycling and walking, and where investment is most needed and can be used to best effect.

“There has been an increase in cycling and other forms of active travel in recent years, which we want to encourage and support, so that together, we create a community-led vision for a cleaner, greener transport system across the Royal Borough.”