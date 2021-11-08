Latest figures reveal number of COVID-19 patients at Frimley Health Trust

The latest NHS figures show 96 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Data released on Thursday revealed the number of COVID-19 patients at the trust’s three hospitals stood at 96, compared to 90 on October 28.

The trust, which runs Wexham Park Heatherwood and Frimley Park hospitals, said three patients with COVID-19 died between Sunday, October 31 and Saturday, November 6.

This was down from five deaths announced over the previous seven days.

Frimley Health chairman Pradip Patel told the trust's annual members meeting on Wednesday it is expecting a 'really difficult challenge' over the winter months due to rising coronavirus and influenza cases.

Figures from Berkshire Public Health show 523 people tested positive for the virus in Windsor and Maidenhead between Sunday, October 31 and Saturday, November 6.

This represented a fall of 21.3 per cent compared to the 665 positive cases recorded over the previous seven days.

In Slough 465 people tested positive for coronavirus between Sunday, October 31 and Saturday, November 6 compared to 620 the previous week.