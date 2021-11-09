Thames Valley Air Ambulance reaches 'bittersweet' milestone

Thames Valley Air Ambulance marked a milestone this weekend after treating its 5,000th patient since the charity became an independent healthcare provider in October 2018.

In three years, Thames Valley Air Ambulance’s paramedics and doctors have come to the aid of 5,000 people across the community when every second counts.

This includes incidents such as road traffic collisions to cardiac arrests and sport and leisure injuries, with the crew trained for every eventuality.

Of the 5,000 patients treated, 1,855 were in Berkshire, 1,784 were in Buckinghamshire, and 1,202 were in Oxfordshire. 159 were from the surrounding areas.

The most frequent types of incident were road traffic collisions, cardiac arrests and accidental injuries.

With both a helicopter and a fleet of critical care response vehicles, stocked with advanced lifesaving drugs and kit, Thames Valley Air Ambulance are able to bring ‘hospital-level care’ to any situation.

The ability to perform procedures and administer drugs above and beyond those available on a traditional ambulance means the charity fights to give patients the best chance of survival and recovery.

Adam Panter, chief operating officer at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said reaching the milestone was a ‘bittersweet’ moment.

He added: “Although we are proud to have helped so many people in our community, we are all too aware that behind every number is a real person who has been through significant trauma.

“We don’t want anything bad to happen to anyone but, if it does, the care our paramedics and doctors can deliver on scene can make all the difference when it matters most.

“5,000 may seem like a big number, but the actual number of people touched by our charity is likely to be even higher, as our aftercare service provides ongoing support to former patients, their loved ones and even bystanders.

“When you need us, we will be with you every step of the way.”

Discover more about the incidents the crew has attended in your community by exploring their Mission Map: www.tvairambulance.org.uk/mission-map