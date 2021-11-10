Sign up to The Zone newsletter for all things social

01:34PM, Wednesday 10 November 2021
Stay up-to-date with new restaurants, bars and shops and events taking place where you live with the Advertiser's new newsletter, which launches next week.
The Zone will detail all the latest happenings in Maidenhead, Marlow, Windsor and surrounding areas for those wishing to head out and about.
From the opening of hospitality venues to festival line-ups, the newsletter will keep you up-to-date with everything social in East Berkshire and South Bucks.
It will also contain details on upcoming events and shows, along with exclusive interviews.
The Zone will launch next Friday (November 19) and will join the Advertiser’s other two newsletters, Your Community Matters and Sport Matters, as we look to bring you the latest across our community straight to your inbox.
To sign up, use the form below.
