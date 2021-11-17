Pubs and breweries in our area featured in the Good Beer Guide 2022

Pubs across East Berkshire and South Bucks have once again been recognised in a Good Beer Guide compiled by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Watering holes and breweries across the two counties have been praised for their resilience in the pandemic, during a time when hospitality was hit hard by lockdown restrictions.

CAMRA is a not-for-profit consumer group championing UK pubs and breweries, with more than 160,000 members.

The 2022 Guide – complete with a foreword by musician James Blunt – is the 49th published, with 26 new pubs listed from the Thames Valley this year, which includes Oxfordshire.

Six of these are in Berkshire and seven in Buckinghamshire.

Nationally, it also contains 1,902 independent UK breweries, up from 1,816 last year, which represents the highest number of breweries recorded in the guide.

Four of these new breweries are located in Berkshire.

CAMRA’s national chairman Nik Antona said: “After the struggles of the past 18 months for the industry, it is great that The Good Beer Guide figures are showing the resilience of pubs and brewers in the face of strife.

"However, the industry is still vulnerable in the aftermath of COVID-19 lockdowns.”

Blunt, who also owns his own pub in Chelsea, London, added: “Whilst, in recent years, there might have been a trend for people to drink cheap supermarket beer at home, those people have been locked away for the best part of a year, and now those people want out.

“They can taste real beer from the tap, and food cooked by a pro, and they can meet legally and joyfully.”

The Good Beer Guide 2022 is available from the CAMRA shop here, and there is an app version available for download on iOS and Android.

Drinking establishments in our area which have made it on to the Good Beer Guide 2022:

- The Bear, High Street, Maidenhead

- The Craufurd Arms, Gringer Hill, Maidenhead

- The Maiden’s Head, High Street, Maidenhead

- The Royal Oak, Knowl Hil Common, Knowl Hill

- Boundary Arms, Pinkneys Road, Pinkneys Green

- The Wheelwrights Arms, Davis Way, Hurst

- The Bull Inn, High Street, Sonning

- The Bell Inn, Waltham St Lawrence

- Wargrave and District Snooker Club, Church Street, Wargrave

- Royal British Legion, Station Approach, Marlow

- Keg Craft Beer Tasting Bar, Oakfield Road, Bourne End

- The Swan, Mill Lane, Clewer

- The George Inn, Eton

- The Barleycorn, Lower Cippenham Lane, Cippenham, Slough

- The Moon and Spoon, High Street, Slough

- A Hoppy Place, St Leonard's Road, Windsor

- The Acre, Victoria Street, Windsor

- The Carpenter's Arms, Market Street, Windsor

- The Corner Ale and Cider House, Sheet Street, Windsor

- Windsor and Eton Brewery Taproom, Vansittart Estate, Windsor

- The Windsor Trooper, St Leonard's Road, Windsor

- The Perseverance, High Street, Wraysbury

- The Black Horse, Slough Road, Iver Heath

Breweries:

- New Wharf, Hyde Farm, Maidenhead

- Stardust, Howe Lane, White Waltham

- Rebellion, Bencome Farm, Marlow Bottom

- moogBREW, Ye Meads, Taplow

- Windsor and Eton Brewery, Vansittart Estate, Windsor