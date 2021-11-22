Figures reveal latest COVID-19 cases in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

Positive coronavirus cases in the community have fallen in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead, according to the latest figures.

Data from Public Health Berkshire revealed 731 tested positive for the virus in Windsor and Maidenhead between Sunday, November 14 and Saturday, November 20.

This compared to 776 cases the previous seven days, a decrease of almost six per cent.

In neighbouring Slough, a total of 549 positive COVID-19 tests were reported between Sunday, November 14 and Saturday, November 20.

This was down 2.5 per cent from the 563 cases reported over the previous seven days.

The latest NHS figures show 77 people with COVID-19 were occupying beds at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust as of Tuesday, November 16.

This compared to 83 patients seven days previously.

NHS figures show one person died at the trust’s hospitals, which include Wexham Park and Heatherwood, having tested positive for COVID-19 between November 10 and November 16.

This compared to zero deaths the previous seven days.