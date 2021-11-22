Opposition to question waste problems and parking at full council

A meeting of the full council is set for tomorrow, Tuesday, November 23 at 7pm – in which councillors are set to ask questions about bins, parking and other key issues.

Cllr Jon Davey (WWRA, Clewer & Dedworth West) is planning to ask lead member for parking, Cllr David Cannon, why there are ‘discrepancies’ between Windsor’s and Maidenhead’s discounted Christmas parking.

Cllr Helen Price (TBH, Clewer & Dedworth East) will ask about the weekly statistics in terms of numbers and response times for residents reporting missed bins, since the change over to fortnightly general waste collections.

Also on the subject of bins and waste, Cllr Amy Tisi (Lib Dem, Clewer East) plans to raise the issue of overflowing public waste bins over several months – and what steps are being taken to repair this.

Cllr Ewan Larcombe of the National Flood Prevention Party (Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) will also ask about the borough’s investment of £10m on flood prevention in his ward.

He will ask the borough if it has requested a partnership funding contribution from the Environment Agency.

Cllr Larcombe is also set to ask why drainage channels have been ‘deliberately’ blocked and if there is any public money being used to rectify this.

The council is also expecting to hear four public questions on littering, next steps in combating climate change, opportunities for young people and possible Government funding for improving traffic signals.

It will then consider the referral for the borough’s corporate plan, passed over from the cabinet, which outlines some key changes it aims to set in motion in the next five years to improve residents’ lives.

Prior to the council meeting, a protest by the Maidenhead Great Park campaign group is planned outside the town hall at 6.30pm.

The full council meeting will be streamed live on the RBWM YouTube channel. It will be the last full meeting of the council of the year.