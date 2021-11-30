Latest figures show rise in COVID-19 cases in Windsor and Maidenhead

Almost 900 people tested positive for coronavirus in Windsor and Maidenhead last week, the latest figures show.

Data from Public Health Berkshire revealed a total of 897 COVID-19 cases recorded in the borough between Sunday, November 21 and Saturday, November 27.

This compared to 829 the previous seven days, a rise of 8.2 per cent.

In neighbouring Slough 609 people tested positive for coronavirus between Sunday, November 21 and Saturday, November 27.

This was down 13 from the 622 cases recorded over the previous week.

The number of patients with COVID-19 occupying beds at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust stood at 67 as of Tuesday, November 23.

This compared to 77 the previous week, a decrease of 13 per cent.

The trust, which runs Wexham Park, Heatherwood and Frimley Park hospitals, said two patients died having tested positive for COVID-19 between Sunday, November 21 and Saturday, November 27.