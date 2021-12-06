Royal Borough interfaith group holds 40th anniversary milestone

Members of a Royal Borough interfaith group met in-person last month to celebrate the organisation’s 40th anniversary.

The Windsor & Maidenhead Community Forum (WAMCF) celebrated on November 25 to mark four decades.

With Karnail Pannu as chairman, WAMCF has dedicated to bringing together the different faiths to ‘build friendship and trust’.

The registered charity launched back in 1981, and has the incumbent Royal Borough mayor as its president.

Trustee Paul Samuels said: “The warmth, joy and friendliness epitomised the spirit of WAMCF over the past 40 years.”

Council mayor Cllr John Story added: ''WAMCF has made an enormous contribution to the harmony and goodwill we have in the Royal Borough.

“40 long glorious years and a legacy of wonderful companions. I salute their contribution.”