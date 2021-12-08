Plans for final council meeting slammed as 'chaotic and incompetent'

Opposing councillors have lambasted the administration for its ‘chaotic and incompetent’ series of date changes for an important council meeting.

The extraordinary meeting was to agree the Borough Local Plan (BLP) which is currently being reviewed by independent inspectors.

The BLP is a scheme extending up to the year 2032 which unites development policy for housing, retail, employment and leisure.

Included is a plan to develop Maidenhead Golf Club’s course into 2,000 homes – a criticism that sparked a protest on November 23.

The protesters from the Maidenhead Great Park Campaign wish to preserve the greenbelt land for the sake of the environment.

Soon afterwards, councillors heard that the BLP was set to come to full council in an extraordinary meeting on December 14. The campaigners have planned another protest on this day.

Opposition members and protesters raised concerns that this was too close to the end of the year and was an attempt to ‘rush through’ the BLP.

The date was then moved to just four days away from Christmas, on December 21.

Cllr John Baldwin (Lib Dem, Belmont) was among those who criticised the move, saying the administration had not taken COVID concerns into account.

He said: “If one person reports symptoms – including any one of the 40-odd members of staff who will be working at the hotel [the meeting location], or any member of the public – anyone who is following procedures will have to cancel their Christmas plans and isolate.

“This debate is already eight years late. We already have a full meeting of the council at the end of January. Why put members, officers and staff at the hotel at risk when it’s just not necessary?”

On Tuesday evening (December 7), the administration then cancelled the December 21 meeting.

Cllr David Coppinger, lead member for planning, said this ‘had nothing to do’ with COVID or Christmas concerns.

Previously, he told the Advertiser that the reason for the meeting so close to Christmas was ‘to give certainty to everyone as soon as possible.’

He said there was a limit to the number of available calendar dates for such a discussion and even though a Christmas-time meeting will create issues for all members, sooner was better.

The borough cancelled the meeting because it is still waiting for the BLP documents to come back from the planning inspectorate.

“The planning inspectorate is taking an unbelievable amount of time,” said Cllr Coppinger. “We have made the decision that it would be wrong to keep people holding on.

“We’re not ready. We all thought we would be or we wouldn’t have done what we did.

“We pushed to get it done as quickly as possible but we’re relying on a third part we have no control over.”

He added that the borough will confirm the new date for the meeting as quickly as it can – but wishes to avoid the need to change the date again.

Cllr Geoff Hill (TBH, Oldfield), who has been critical of the close-to-Christmas meeting from the beginning, slammed the series of date changes.

“They should have never done this in the first place,” he said. “It looks chaotic and incompetent.”

He said that a simpler course would have been to arrange a meeting only once the inspectorate had declared the BLP legally sound.

“They’re trying to second guess when the plan will be sound. It’s a really bad image for them,” he said.

“The borough is showing a state of just utter confusion and an inability to plan properly for something very simple.”

The Maidenhead Great Park protest is set to go ahead on December 14 as planned.