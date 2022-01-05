Hundreds arrested in festive crackdown on drink and drug driving

Thames Valley Police has revealed 383 people were arrested in the region as part of a crackdown on drink and drug driving during the festive period.

The joint operations road policing unit of Hampshire Constabulary and TVP ran its Operation Holly initiative from December 1 to New Year’s Day.

The month-long campaign saw officers carrying out education and enforcement activity to target motorists who got behind the wheel while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

A total of 383 people were arrested, 229 for drink-driving and 152 for drug-driving.

The force said it carried out 1,541 breath tests with 75 positive results recorded – 5.04 per cent of those tested.

A total of 265 drug wipes were carried out with 125 positive results – 47.17 per cent of those tested.

The age group with the highest percentage of positive breath tests, 37.3 per cent, was those aged 25-34.

Motorists aged 25-34 also had the highest percentage of positive drug wipes, 36.8 per cent.

Sergeant Dave Hazlett, of the Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary Road Safety Unit, said: “These figures show that we will not tolerate drink or drug driving on the roads of the Thames Valley.

“The percentage of positive breath test results reflects what we already know – that the vast majority of road users follow the rules. I would like to thank everyone who drove responsibly over the festive season and helped to keep our roads safe.

“On the other hand, the percentage of positive drug wipes shows that drug driving remains an issue, across several age groups.

“Although the operation has ended, we are still policing our roads and arresting drink and drug drivers on a daily basis. Make sure you drive responsibly so your name is not added to that list."