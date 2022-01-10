COVID-19: Latest hospitalisations at Frimley Health Trust

The number of patients in hospital with coronavirus at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has risen by more than 50 per cent in a week.

NHS data shows 148 patients with COVID-19 were occupying beds at the trust’s three hospitals, including Wexham Park and Heatherwood, on Tuesday, January 4.

This compared to 92 the previous week, a rise of 60 per cent.

NHS data also revealed the trust had 530 staff either off sick or self-isolating as of Sunday, January 2.

More than half of these absences, 309, were COVID-19 related due to either sickness or self-isolation.

The trust announced a ban on most visitors to its hospitals last week in a bid to protect patients and staff.

The weekly number of coronavirus cases in Windsor and Maidenhead has fallen, according to figures from Berkshire Public Health.

A total of 2,087 cases were recorded in the borough from Saturday, January 1 to Friday, January 7.

This compared to 2,279 the previous seven days, a fall of 8.4 per cent.

In Slough, a total of 2,508 cases were recorded between Saturday, January 1 and Friday, January 7.

This represented a 28.2 per cent rise from the 1,956 cases recorded the previous week.

NHS Frimley CCG has also confirmed more than 1.5million coronavirus vaccinations have now been administered across the Frimley Health and Care area.

This covers an estimated population of 800,000 including communities in East Berkshire, North East Hampshire and Surrey Heath.