Grants now available for hardest-hit businesses in wake of Omicron

Hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses in Windsor and Maidenhead may be eligible to apply for further financial support following the Omicron outbreak at the end of last year.

Eligible businesses can apply to the council for Government funding of either £2,677, £4,000 or £6,000, depending on the rateable value of their trading premises.

It comes after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced an Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant for businesses which saw an unexpected drop in revenue at Christmas.

The grant aims to support eligible hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses that offer in-person services where the main service and activity takes place at the fixed rate-paying premises, including restaurants, pubs, bars, hotels, B&Bs and many visitor attractions.

Among the national eligibility criteria, businesses must have been registered to pay business rates on Thursday, December 30, 2021, and must be able to prove they were trading from the premises immediately before that date.

Councillor Andrew Johnson, the council leader and cabinet member for business, economic development and property, said: “We’re pleased to have received further Government funds to offer these latest grants to help many businesses within the sectors most affected by the rise of Omicron.

“Please read the criteria carefully and get your application in early if you’re eligible.

"While not every business is eligible under the national criteria, we want to help as many businesses as we can within the limited funds available and we’re currently awaiting further national guidance on the Omicron scheme in order to inform how to assist businesses with a top-up to the Additional Restriction Grant, which we’ll open for applications as soon as possible.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, the council has handed out more than £50m in grants to local businesses, which we know have been a lifeline for many, and I would like to thank the officers for their hard work in administering these in line with the national guidance.”

Applications with supporting evidence must be made by Sunday, February 27, 2022.

To see full eligibility criteria, check exemptions and apply, visit www.rbwm.gov.uk/covid-business-grants