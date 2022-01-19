Man, 21, charged after investigation into missing teenager

11:16AM, Wednesday 19 January 2022
A man has been charged in connection with a missing person investigation.
Police launched a widespread search to find teenager Marnie Clayton, from Bracknell, after she failed to return home after leaving Atik nightclub, Windsor, at 2am on Sunday.
The force later found the 18-year-old ‘safe and well’ in Basingstoke, Hampshire, the following day.
Abid Khan, 21, of Cardigan Gardens, Reading, was charged last night with one count of stalking involving fear of violence.
Khan is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A teenager who was reported missing after leaving a Windsor nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning has been found.
An award-winning micro pub featuring a range of unique craft beers is coming to Maidenhead.
Three puppies will be spending their first Christmas in loving homes after being found wandering the streets when they were only a few weeks old.