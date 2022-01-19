Man, 21, charged after investigation into missing teenager

A man has been charged in connection with a missing person investigation.

Police launched a widespread search to find teenager Marnie Clayton, from Bracknell, after she failed to return home after leaving Atik nightclub, Windsor, at 2am on Sunday.

The force later found the 18-year-old ‘safe and well’ in Basingstoke, Hampshire, the following day.

Abid Khan, 21, of Cardigan Gardens, Reading, was charged last night with one count of stalking involving fear of violence.

Khan is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today.