SMART MOTORWAYS: Latest closures planned on M4

04:10PM, Monday 24 January 2022
The latest set of smart motorway closures have been announced for the M4.
The motorway will be shut eastbound between Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 8pm tonight until 6am tomorrow.
The westbound carriageway is also set to close between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 8pm on Tuesday until 6am the following morning.
On Wednesday the eastbound exit slip road at Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) will be shut overnight from 8pm until 6am.
A full weekend closure is planned in both directions between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor).
National Highways says the closure will be in place from 8pm on Friday, January 28 until 6am on Monday, January 31.
