    SMART MOTORWAYS: Latest closures planned on M4

    MAIDENHEAD 134199-6

    The latest set of smart motorway closures have been announced for the M4.

    The motorway will be shut eastbound between Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 8pm tonight until 6am tomorrow.

    The westbound carriageway is also set to close between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 8pm on Tuesday until 6am the following morning.

    On Wednesday the eastbound exit slip road at Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) will be shut overnight from 8pm until 6am.

    A full weekend closure is planned in both directions between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor).

    National Highways says the closure will be in place from 8pm on Friday, January 28 until 6am on Monday, January 31.

