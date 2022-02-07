SITE INDEX

    • Men's group offers free chair exercises for older residents

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Men's Matters launch film to tackle isolation

    Social group Men’s Matters is offering an opportunity for older men (65+) in Windsor and Maidenhead to enjoy chair exercises online via Zoom.

    Men’s Matters supports older men in the Royal Borough, to live longer and better.

    According to Age UK, being more active about moving more each day in whatever way works for the individual.

    With this in mind, Men’s Matters chair sessions start on Friday, February 18 at 12 noon. These will be every Friday until March 25.

    They are free to local residents, the costs being covered by Men’s Matters.

    “The men find these weekly chair exercises a helpful way to boost their mood and stay as well as possible,” said Men’s Matters trustee, Paul Samuels

    To participate email: samuelsberks@aol.com

    Maidenhead

