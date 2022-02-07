COVID-19: Latest cases and hospitalisations in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

05:37PM, Monday 07 February 2022
The latest figures have been released showing the number of patients in hospital with coronavirus at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.
A total of 147 patients with the virus were occupying general and acute beds at the trust’s hospitals as of Tuesday, February 1.
This compared to 133 the previous week, a rise of 10.5 per cent.
The trust, which runs Wexham Park, Heatherwood and Frimley Park in Surrey, reported three COVID-19 positive patients were occupying critical care beds as of February 1.
A total of 1,775 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Windsor and Maidenhead between Saturday, January 29 and Friday, February 4.
This compared to 2,227 the previous seven days, a fall of 20.2 per cent.
In Slough, 1,813 positive cases of coronavirus were reported between Saturday, January 29 and Friday, February 4.
This was down 19 per cent from the 2,240 cases recorded over the previous week.
Changes have been made to the way COVID-19 cases are reported in England.
Previously, a person was only counted the first time they tested positive for the virus.
The new data will count each time a person has COVID-19, as long as there is 91 days between infections.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police have confirmed that a woman has died after being struck by a lorry on the M4 on Thursday morning.
A teenager who was reported missing after leaving a Windsor nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning has been found.
An award-winning micro pub featuring a range of unique craft beers is coming to Maidenhead.