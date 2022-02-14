SITE INDEX

    • SMART MOTORWAYS: Latest closures planned on M4

    MAIDENHEAD 134199-6

    The latest set of closures have been announced on the M4 as works continue on the multi-million pound smart motorways project.

    The motorway is set to be closed this weekend in both directions between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead).

    National Highways said the closure will be in place from 8pm on Friday (Feb18) to 6am on Monday (Feb21).

    The following midweek closures are also planned:

    • Tuesday - Eastbound from Junction 10 (Winnersh Interchange) to Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 8pm until 6am the following morning
    • Wednesday - Both directions from Junction 10 (Winnersh Interchange) to Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 9pm until 6am the following morning
    • Thursday - Both directions from Junction 10 (Winnersh Interchange) to Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 9pm until 6am the following morning

