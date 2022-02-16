Met Office upgrades weather warning ahead of Storm Eunice

11:09AM, Wednesday 16 February 2022
The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning from yellow to amber for ‘extremely strong winds’ ahead of Storm Eunice on Friday.
Up to 80mph winds are possible inland, with the winds unlikely to ease off before the evening as the storm moves in a north-westerly direction.
The Met Office added there is a ‘good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life’, and added that damage to buildings, power lines and trees would be ‘likely’.
There could also be disruption to public transport with delays and cancellations possible.
For more information, visit www.metoffice.gov.uk
