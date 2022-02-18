RBWM shops can help the homeless with new donation points

Even more shops and other premises can now play their part in a scheme that has raised more than £2,000 to help rough sleepers turn their lives around in the Royal Borough.

Tap 4 Lasting Change is the council’s alterative giving scheme, which allows people to simply tap their debit card on a fixed donation point to give a fee of £3 towards the delivery of targeted services for rough sleepers.

As the scheme celebrates its first year with fixed donation points, it is expanding so all shops and other premises can now support it – simply by displaying a poster in their window.

Using a smartphone, people can then scan a QR code on the poster to visit a secure website portal and donate £3, £5 or £10 to help end rough sleeping, making either a one-off donation or a regular donation.

These donations bolster the individually-tailored support programmes helping former rough sleepers on their journeys to stable accommodation via the council’s successful three-step Rough Sleeper Pathway.

The pathway maps the journey from first contact with a rough sleeper, through an initial assessment of needs, to identifying and accessing tailored support and eventually gaining secure accommodation.

Tap 4 Lasting Change provides an opportunity for residents to donate to increased outreach work and the longer-term wellbeing of people sleeping rough.

This is ‘the most effective way of tackling the underlying causes of rough sleeping’ and helping people into sustainable housing, says the Borough.

Since April 2021, it has supported 86 individuals on the Pathway, of which 26 were new to it.

The Rough Sleeper Pathway is delivered in partnership with local NHS, homelessness charities, police, resilience and other support services.

Councillor Ross McWilliams, cabinet member for housing, sports and leisure, and community engagement, said: “I can’t praise enough the incredible generosity of those who have supported Tap 4 Lasting Change.

“So I encourage everyone to please keep on giving and hope many local high street businesses will take up this new offer.

“Displaying the poster is a simple way for more shops to become donation points and play their part in our vital partnership. Together we can make a real difference to people’s lives.”

To participate in Tap 4 Lasting Change, businesses can download a poster from www.rbwm.gov.uk/tap-4-lasting-change

Alternatively, email rough.sleeping@rbwm.gov.uk

If you are concerned that someone might be rough sleeping in the Royal Borough, you can let them know by completing a StreetLink referral which will help link individuals with services and support.

You can also call the council and ask to speak to the Rough Sleeper Team, or email rough.sleeping@rbwm.gov.uk